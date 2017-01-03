LIRIK LAGU : Machine Gun Kelly feat. Camila Cabello - Bad Things

JAKARTA - Bad Things menjadi single solo kedua bagi Camila Cabello lewat gandengan dari Machine Gun Kelly. Lagu dengan genre pop ballad ini kental dengan nuansa dari band Fastball di tahun 90-an berjudul Out of My Head yang dimodifikasi.

Lagu ini sukses menduduki posisi tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 dan lainnya. Machinie Gun Kelly dan Camila Cabello pernah membawakan lagu ini dalam acara The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon dan The Late Late Show with James Cordon. Yuk, kita nanyi bareng lagu Bad Things.

[Camila]

Am I out of my head?

Am I out of my mind?

If you only knew the bad things I like

Don't think that I can explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

Don't matter what you say

Don't matter what you do

I only wanna do bad things to you

So good, that you can't explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

[Machine Gun]

Nothing's that bad

If it feels good

So you come back

Like I knew you would

And we're both wild

And the night's young

And you're my drug

Breathe you in 'til my face numb

Drop it down to that bass drum

I got what you dream about

Nails scratchin' my back tatt

Eyes closed while you scream out

And you keep me in with those hips

While my teeth sink in those lips

While your body's giving me life

And you suffocate in my kiss

Then you said

I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body so I can take you wherever

Like I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body I can look at you whenever

[Camila]

Am I out of my head?

Am I out of my mind?

If you only knew the bad things I like

Don't think that I can explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

Don't matter what you say

Don't matter what you do

I only wanna do bad things to you

So good, that you can't explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

[Machine Gun]

I can't explain it

I love the pain

And I love the way that your breath

Numbs me like novocain

And we are

Always high

Keep it strange

Ok, yeah, I'm insane

But you the same

Let me paint the picture

Couch by the kitchen

Nothin' but your heels on

Losing our religion

You're my pretty little vixen

And I'm the voice inside your head

That keeps telling you to listen to all the bad things I say

And you said

I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body so I can take you wherever

Like I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body I can look at you whenever

[Camila]

Am I out of my head?

Am I out of my mind?

If you only knew the bad things I like

Don't think that I can explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

Don't matter what you say

Don't matter what you do

I only wanna do bad things to you

So good, that you can't explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

The way we love, is so unique

And when we touch, I'm shivering

And no one has to get it

Just you and me

Cause we're just living

Between the sheets

[Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello]

I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body so I can take you wherever

Like I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body I can look at you whenever

[Camila]

Am I out of my head?

Am I out of my mind?

If you only knew the bad things I like

Don't think that I can explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

Don't matter what you say

Don't matter what you do

I only wanna do bad things to you

So good, that you can't explain it

What can I say, it's complicated