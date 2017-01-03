LIRIK LAGU : Machine Gun Kelly feat. Camila Cabello - Bad Things

Rima Wahyuningrum | Selasa, 3 Januari 2017 - 18:10 wib
Komentar
Machine Gun Kelly feat Camila Cabello di Single Bad Things. (Foto: JustJared)

Machine Gun Kelly feat Camila Cabello di Single Bad Things. (Foto: JustJared)

JAKARTA - Bad Things menjadi single solo kedua bagi Camila Cabello lewat gandengan dari Machine Gun Kelly. Lagu dengan genre pop ballad ini kental dengan nuansa dari band Fastball di tahun 90-an berjudul Out of My Head yang dimodifikasi.

Lagu ini sukses menduduki posisi tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 dan lainnya. Machinie Gun Kelly dan Camila Cabello pernah membawakan lagu ini dalam acara The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon dan The Late Late Show with James Cordon. Yuk, kita nanyi bareng lagu Bad Things.

[Camila]

Am I out of my head?

Am I out of my mind?

If you only knew the bad things I like

Don't think that I can explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

Don't matter what you say

Don't matter what you do

I only wanna do bad things to you

So good, that you can't explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

 

[Machine Gun]

Nothing's that bad

If it feels good

So you come back

Like I knew you would

And we're both wild

And the night's young

And you're my drug

Breathe you in 'til my face numb

Drop it down to that bass drum

I got what you dream about

Nails scratchin' my back tatt

Eyes closed while you scream out

And you keep me in with those hips

While my teeth sink in those lips

While your body's giving me life

And you suffocate in my kiss

Then you said

 

I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body so I can take you wherever

Like I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body I can look at you whenever

[Camila]

Am I out of my head?

Am I out of my mind?

If you only knew the bad things I like

Don't think that I can explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

Don't matter what you say

Don't matter what you do

I only wanna do bad things to you

So good, that you can't explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

[Machine Gun]

I can't explain it

I love the pain

And I love the way that your breath

Numbs me like novocain

And we are

Always high

Keep it strange

Ok, yeah, I'm insane

But you the same

Let me paint the picture

Couch by the kitchen

Nothin' but your heels on

Losing our religion

You're my pretty little vixen

And I'm the voice inside your head

That keeps telling you to listen to all the bad things I say

And you said

 

I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body so I can take you wherever

Like I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body I can look at you whenever

 

[Camila]

Am I out of my head?

Am I out of my mind?

If you only knew the bad things I like

Don't think that I can explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

Don't matter what you say

Don't matter what you do

I only wanna do bad things to you

So good, that you can't explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

 

The way we love, is so unique

And when we touch, I'm shivering

And no one has to get it

Just you and me

Cause we're just living

Between the sheets

 

[Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello]

I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body so I can take you wherever

Like I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body I can look at you whenever

[Camila]

Am I out of my head?

Am I out of my mind?

If you only knew the bad things I like

Don't think that I can explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

Don't matter what you say

Don't matter what you do

I only wanna do bad things to you

So good, that you can't explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

(FHM)
Komentar
Komentar
Tulis komentar disclaimer
komentar
Berita Rekomendasi Lirik Lagu
BERITA LAINNYA
  • Musik
    Dylan Carr Ingin Bentuk Band dengan Personil Gondrong Dylan Carr Ingin Bentuk Band dengan Personil Gondrong
    Dylan Carr Ingin Bentuk Band dengan Personil Gondrong

    Selain sukses di dunia akting, aktor Dylan Carr juga ingin sukses di dunia musik

  • Musik
    5 Pemain Super Dede 2 Coba Peruntungan di Industri Musik 5 Pemain Super Dede 2 Coba Peruntungan di Industri Musik
    5 Pemain Super Dede 2 Coba Peruntungan di Industri Musik

    Berangkat dari kesamaan hobi bermusik, lima pesinetron Super Dede 2 membentuk sebuah grup musik yang diberi nama Sixty Nine.

  • Musik
    Rindu Mendalam, Marshanda Ciptakan Lagu untuk Sienna Rindu Mendalam, Marshanda Ciptakan Lagu untuk Sienna
    Rindu Mendalam, Marshanda Ciptakan Lagu untuk Sienna

    Kangen dengan sang putri, Sienna Ameerah Kasyafani, menjadi inspirasi Marshanda menggarap sebuah lagu berjudul Sienna.

  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU : The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming LIRIK LAGU : The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming
    LIRIK LAGU : The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming

    Setelah sukses dengan lagu Starboy (feat Daft Punk), The Weeknd kembali merilis single berjudul I Feel it Coming.

  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU : Far East Movement feat. Yoon Mirae & Autolaser - Fighter LIRIK LAGU : Far East Movement feat. Yoon Mirae & Autolaser - Fighter
    LIRIK LAGU : Far East Movement feat. Yoon Mirae & Autolaser - Fighter

    Far East Movement kembali menggaet penyanyi asal Korea Selatan Yoon MIrae sebagai bentuk pelebaran sayapnya lewat single Fighter.

  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU : Drake - Fake Love LIRIK LAGU : Drake - Fake Love
    LIRIK LAGU : Drake - Fake Love

    Single Fake Love milik Drake mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang mendapati dirinya sedang berhadapan dengan kepalsuan cinta.

  • Musik
    Megadeth Bakal Manggung di Indonesia 7 Mei 2017 Megadeth Bakal Manggung di Indonesia 7 Mei 2017
    Megadeth Bakal Manggung di Indonesia 7 Mei 2017

    Grup thrash metal dari Amerika Serikat, Megadeth, bakal menyambangi para penggemarnya di Indonesia pada 7 Mei 2017. 

  • Musik
    Super Junior Siapkan Album Baru di Paruh kedua 2017 Super Junior Siapkan Album Baru di Paruh kedua 2017
    Super Junior Siapkan Album Baru di Paruh kedua 2017

    Setelah setahun lebih vakum, SuJu siap menyapa kembali penggemar setianya dengan merilis album baru pada paruh kedua 2017 nanti.

  • Musik
    Ikuti Jejak Rekan di SNSD, Seohyun Siap Bersolo Karier Ikuti Jejak Rekan di SNSD, Seohyun Siap Bersolo Karier
    Ikuti Jejak Rekan di SNSD, Seohyun Siap Bersolo Karier

    Seohyun akan menyusul rekannya Tiffany dan Taeyeon SNSD untuk bersolo karier.

More Stories
Live Streaming
Logo
Latest News
Dylan Carr Ingin Bentuk Band dengan Personil Gondrong
5 Pemain Super Dede 2 Coba Peruntungan di Industri Musik
Rindu Mendalam, Marshanda Ciptakan Lagu untuk Sienna
LIRIK LAGU : The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming
Ruang Anda
SELFIE BARENG CELEB Share foto atau video bersama artis favorit kamu. Upload