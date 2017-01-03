LIRIK LAGU : Machine Gun Kelly feat. Camila Cabello - Bad Things

JAKARTA - Bad Things menjadi single solo kedua bagi Camila Cabello lewat gandengan dari Machine Gun Kelly. Lagu dengan genre pop ballad ini kental dengan nuansa dari band Fastball di tahun 90-an berjudul Out of My Head yang dimodifikasi.
Lagu ini sukses menduduki posisi tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 dan lainnya. Machinie Gun Kelly dan Camila Cabello pernah membawakan lagu ini dalam acara The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon dan The Late Late Show with James Cordon. Yuk, kita nanyi bareng lagu Bad Things.
[Camila]
Am I out of my head?
Am I out of my mind?
If you only knew the bad things I like
Don't think that I can explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
Don't matter what you say
Don't matter what you do
I only wanna do bad things to you
So good, that you can't explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
[Machine Gun]
Nothing's that bad
If it feels good
So you come back
Like I knew you would
And we're both wild
And the night's young
And you're my drug
Breathe you in 'til my face numb
Drop it down to that bass drum
I got what you dream about
Nails scratchin' my back tatt
Eyes closed while you scream out
And you keep me in with those hips
While my teeth sink in those lips
While your body's giving me life
And you suffocate in my kiss
Then you said
I want you forever
Even when we're not together
Scars on my body so I can take you wherever
Like I want you forever
Even when we're not together
Scars on my body I can look at you whenever
[Camila]
Am I out of my head?
Am I out of my mind?
If you only knew the bad things I like
Don't think that I can explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
Don't matter what you say
Don't matter what you do
I only wanna do bad things to you
So good, that you can't explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
[Machine Gun]
I can't explain it
I love the pain
And I love the way that your breath
Numbs me like novocain
And we are
Always high
Keep it strange
Ok, yeah, I'm insane
But you the same
Let me paint the picture
Couch by the kitchen
Nothin' but your heels on
Losing our religion
You're my pretty little vixen
And I'm the voice inside your head
That keeps telling you to listen to all the bad things I say
And you said
I want you forever
Even when we're not together
Scars on my body so I can take you wherever
Like I want you forever
Even when we're not together
Scars on my body I can look at you whenever
[Camila]
Am I out of my head?
Am I out of my mind?
If you only knew the bad things I like
Don't think that I can explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
Don't matter what you say
Don't matter what you do
I only wanna do bad things to you
So good, that you can't explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
The way we love, is so unique
And when we touch, I'm shivering
And no one has to get it
Just you and me
Cause we're just living
Between the sheets
[Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello]
I want you forever
Even when we're not together
Scars on my body so I can take you wherever
Like I want you forever
Even when we're not together
Scars on my body I can look at you whenever
[Camila]
Am I out of my head?
Am I out of my mind?
If you only knew the bad things I like
Don't think that I can explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
Don't matter what you say
Don't matter what you do
I only wanna do bad things to you
So good, that you can't explain it
What can I say, it's complicated (FHM)