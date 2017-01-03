LIRIK LAGU : Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar - Don't Wanna Know

Rima Wahyuningrum | Selasa, 3 Januari 2017 - 23:30 wib
Lagu Maroon 5 feat Kendrick Lamar Berjudul Don't Wanna Know Tetap Favorit di 2017. (Foto: RollingStone)

JAKARTA - Tembang hits Maroon 5 berjudul Don't Wanna Know masih menjadi favorit pendengar musik. Terbukti, hingga saat ini single kolaborasinya bersama Kendrick Lamar tersebut nyaman duduk di jajaran tangga lagu sejak perilisan pada Oktober 2016.

Don't Wanna Know berirama pop-rock dan tropical house, cocok untuk menyambut tahun baru yang lebih ceria. Lagu ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang merasa terkhianati dan tidak ingin tahu lagi apa yang dilakukan oleh kekasihnya. Yuk nikmati alunan musik sambil membaca liriknya berikut ini: 

[Adam Levine]

I don't wanna know, know, know, know

Who‘s taking you home, home, home, home

And loving you so, so, so, so

The way I used to love you, no

I don't wanna know, know, know, know

Who's taking you home, home, home, home

And loving you so, so, so, so

The way I used to love you, oh

I don't wanna know

 

Wasted (wasted)

And the more I drink the more I think about you

Oh no, no, I can't take it

Baby every place I go reminds me of you

 

Do you think of me? Of what we used to be?

Is it better now that I'm not around?

My friends are actin' strange, they don't bring up your name

Are you happy now?

Are you happy now?

 

I don't wanna know, know, know, know

Who's taking you home, home, home, home

And loving you so, so, so, so

The way I used to love you, no

I don't wanna know, know, know, know

Who's taking you home, home, home, home

And loving you so, so, so, so

The way I used to love you, oh

I don't wanna know

 

And every time I go out, yeah

I hear it from this one, I hear it from that one

That you got someone new

Yeah, I see but don't believe it

Even in my head you're still in my bed

Maybe I'm just a fool

 

Do you think of me? Of what we used to be?

Is it better now that I'm not around?

My friends are actin' strange, they don't bring up your name

Are you happy now?

Are you happy now?

 

I don't wanna know, know, know, know

Who's taking you home, home, home, home

And loving you so, so, so, so

The way I used to love you, no

I don't wanna know, know, know, know

Who's taking you home, home, home, home

And loving you so, so, so, so

The way I used to love you, oh

I don't wanna know

[Kendrick Lamar]

(Oh hey)

No more 'please stop'

No more hastag boo'd up screenshots

No more tryin' make me jealous on your birthday

You know just tryin' how I made you better on your birthday, oh

Do he do you like this, do he woo you like this?

Do he lay it down for you, touvh your poona like this?

Matte fact, never mind, we'll let the past be

May be his right now, but your body's still me, woah

[Adam Levine]

I don't wanna know, know, know, know

Who's taking you home, home, home, home

And loving you so, so, so, so

The way I used to love you, no

I don't wanna know, know, know, know

Who's taking you home, home, home, home

And loving you so, so, so, so

The way I used to love you, oh

I don't wanna know

I don't wanna know, know, know, know

Who's taking you home, home, home, home

And loving you so, so, so, so

The way I used to love you, oh

I don't wanna know

