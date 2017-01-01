Descendants of the Sun Boyong Banyak Penghargaan di KBS Drama Awards 2016

SEOUL - Tepat pada malam pergantian tahun 31 Desember 2016, stasiun televisi swasta KBS kembali menggelar ajang penghargaan tahunan untuk mengapresiasi para pelakon drama di sepanjang tahun 2016. Bertajuk KBS Drama Awards 2016, drama populer Descendants of The Sun meraih kemenangan besar.

Bukan hanya Song Jong Ki dan Song Hye Kyo cs yang memboyong banyak piala lewat peran apik, Park Bo Gum cs dalam drama Moonlight Drawn by Clouds pun mendapat penghargaan yang sama banyaknya.

Bahkan saat meraih Top Excellence Award untuk kali pertama, Park Bogum sempat terharu kala menyampaikan pidato kemenangan.

Selain itu, drama populer lainnya seperti Laurel Tree Trailors, On the Way to the Airport hingga Five Children turut memboyong pulang penghargaan. Seperti yang diketahui, KBS kali ini menyiapkan lebih banyak penghargaam untuk para pemain insan pertelevisian sebagai bentuk apresiasi.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang KBS Drama Awards dilansir Soompi.

Grand Award – Song Joong Ki dan Song Hye Kyo (Descendants of the Sun)

Female Top Excellence Award – Kim Ha Neul (On the Way to the Airport)

Male Top Excellence Award – Park Shin Yang (Neighborhood Lawyer Jo Deul Ho) fan Park Bo Gum (Moonlight Drawn by Clouds)

Female Excellence Award for Mid-length Drama – Kim Yoo Jung (Moonlight Drawn by Clouds)

Male Excellence Award for Mid-length Drama – Song IlKook (Jang Young Sil)

Female Excellence Award for Mini-series – Kim Ji Wom (Descendants of the Sun)

Male Excellence Award for Mini-series – Lee Sang Yoon (On the Way to the Airport)

Female Excellence Award for Daily Drama – Lee Yoo Ri (Heaven’s Promise), and So Yi Hyun (Women’s Secret)

Male Excellence Award for Daily Drama –Oh Min Seok (Women’s Secret)

Female Excellence Award for Long-Running Drama – Soo Yoo Jin (Five Children) dan Jo Yoon Hee (Laurel Tree Tailors)

Male Excellence Award for Long-Running Drama – Lee Dong Gun (Laurel Tree Tailor) dan Ahn Jae Wook (Five Children)

Best Couple – Kim Ha Neul dan Lee Sang Yoon (On the Way to the Airport), Oh Ji Ho dan Heo Jung Eun (Oh My Geum Bi), Song Joong Ki dan Song Hye Kyo ( Descendants of the Sun) , Cha In Pyo dan Ra Mi Ran (Laurel Trdd Trailofs), Park Bo Gum dan Kim Yoo Jung (Moonlight Draen by Clouds), Jing Goo dan Kim Ji Won ( Descendants of the Sun). 

Best New Actress Award – Kim Ji Won (Descendants of the Sun) dan Lee Se Young (Laurel Tree Tailors)

Best New Actor Award – Sung Hoon (Five Children) dan Jinyoung (Moonlight Drawn by Clouds)

Best Scriptwriter Award – Kim Eun Sook dan Kim Won Suk (Descendants of the Sun)

Netizen Award – Park Bo Gum (Moonlight Drawn by Clouds)

Best Actress for Short Dramas Award –Kang Ye Won (Baek-hee Has Returned) and Jo Yeo Jeong (Babysitter)

Best Actor for Short Dramas Award – Kim Sung Oh (Baek-hee Has Returned) dan Lee Dong Hwi (Drama Special – Red Teacher)

Best Asia Couple Award – Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo (Descendants of the Sun)

Best Supporting Actress Award – Ra Mi Ran (Laurel Tree Tailors)

Best Supporting Actor Award – Lee Joon Hyuk (Moonlight Drawn by Clouds)

Best Young Actor Award – Jung Yoon Suk (Five Children), Jang Young Sil (Moonlight Drawn by Clouds) dan Heo Jung Eun (Oh My Geum Bi, Neighborhood Lawyer Jo Deul Ho, dan Moonlight Drawn by Clouds)

