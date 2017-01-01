Daftar Lengkap Pemenang SBS Drama Awards 2016

JAKARTA - Selain KBS Drama Awards, stasiun televisi SBS turut menghelat ajang penghargaan akhir tahun tepat pada 31 Desember kemarin. Usung konsep SBS Drama Awards 2016 sejumlah drama populer yang tayang di SBS seperti Romantic Doctor Kim, Doctors hingga Legend of The Blue Sea meraup banyak kemenangan.

Bukan Lee Min Ho, penghargaan utama, Grand Prize Award malah berhasil diraih pemain Romantic Doctor Kim, Han Suk Kyu. Seperti yang diketahui drama dengan menggagas dunia medis ini meraih rating tertinggi pada slot tayangnya.

Sebenarnya ini bukan kali perdana Han Suk Kyu menyambet penghargaan paling bergengsi di SBS Drama Awards. Pasalnya tepat lima tahun lalu dengan drama A Tree with Deep Roots, aktor tersebut juga meraih penghargaan yang serupa.

Total sekitar tujuh penghargaan diboyong pulang oleh drama Romantic Doctor Kim. Dan berhasil diikuti beberapa judul drama lain termasuk, Scre Doctors, Jealousy Incarnate hingga The Legend of the Blue Sea.

Berikut daftar lengkap para pemenang seperti dikulip Soompi.

Grand Prize Award – Han Suk Kyu (Romantic Doctor Kim)

Top Excellence Award for Genre & Fantasy Drama – Kim Rae Won (Doctors), Lee Min Ho (The Legend of the Blue Sea), dan Park Shin Hye (Doctors)

Top Excellence Award for Romantic Comedy Drama – Namgoong Min (My Fair Lady Kong Shim), Jo Jung Suk (Jealousy Incarnate), dan Gong Hyo Jin (Jealousy Incarnate)

Top Excellence Award for Long-running Drama – Jang Geun Suk (Jackpot), dan Kim Hae Sook (Yes, That’s How It Is)

Excellence Award for Fantasy Drama –Kang Ha Neul (Scarlet Heart: Goryeo) dan Oh Yeon Seo (Please Come Back, Mister)

Excellence Award for Genre Drama – Yoo Seung Ho (Remember), Yoo Yeon Seok (Romantic Doctor Kim) dan Seo Hyun Jin (Romantic Doctor Kim)

Excellence Award for Romantic Comedy Drama – Kang Min Hyuk (Entertainer), dan Minah (My Fair Lady Kong Shim)

Excellence Award for Long-running Drama – Yeo Jin Goo (Jackpot), dan Kim Ji Young (Here Comes Love)

Hallyu Star Award – Lee Jun Ki (Scarlet Heart: Goryeo)

Top 10 Stars Award – Kim Sung Ryoung (Mrs. Cop 2), Namgoong Min (My Fair Lady Kong Shim dan Remember), Park Shin Hye (Doctors), Seo Hyun Jin (Romantic Doctor Kim), Lee Min Ho (The Legend of the Blue Sea), Lee Jun ki (Scarlet Heart: Goryeo), Janf Geun Suk (Jackpot), Jun Ji Hyum (The Legend of the Blue Sea), Jo Jung Suk (Jealousy Incarnate), dan Han Suk Kyu (Romantic Doctor Kim)

Achievement Award – Jang Yong (Oud Gap Soon)

Best Couple Award – Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok (Romantic Doctor Kim), Lee Joon Gi and Lee Ji Eun (Scarlet Heart: Goryeo), Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun (The Legend of the Blue Sea)

Special Acting Award for Fantasy Drama - Sung Dong Il (The Legend of the Blue Sea) dan Seohyun (Scarlet Heart: Goryeo)

Special Acting Award for Genre Drama –Park Sung Woong (Remember) dan Jeon Hyosung (Wanted)

Special Acting Award for Romantic Comedy Drama – On Joo Wan (Dear Fair Lady Kong Shim) dan Seo Ji Hye (Jealousy Incarnate)

Special Acting Award for Long-Running Drama – Song Jae Rim (Our Gap Soon), and Kim So Eun (Our Gap Soon)

New Star Award – Go Kyung Pyo (Jealousy Incarnate”), Hyeri (Entertainers), Kim Min Suk (Doctors), Yang Jin Sung (My Son-In-Law’s Woman), Kim Min Jae (Romantic Doctor Kim), Moon Ji In (Doctors), Kaak Si Yang (Second to Last Love), Jung Hae In (Yes, That’s How It Is), Minah (Dear Fair Lady Kong Shim), dan Baekhyun (Scarlet Heart: Goryeo).