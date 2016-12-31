LIRIK LAGU: James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

Rima Wahyuningrum | Sabtu, 31 Desember 2016 - 23:15 wib
James Arthur (Foto: Maximumpop)

James Arthur (Foto: Maximumpop)

JAKARTA - Sukses dikenal lewat single debut berjudul Impossible empat tahun lalu, James Arthur kembali mencuri perhatian pecinta musik lewat lagu terbarunya berjudul Say You Won't Let Go.

Lagu dari album "Back from the Edge" tersebut mengusung genre pop dan telah dirilis pada September lalu. Say You Won't Let Go mengisahkan tentang pengalaman patah hati ditinggal kekasih ditengah rasa cinta yang tengah memuncak.

Coba resapi lirik galau James Arthur dalam lagu berikut ini :

 

I met you in the dark

You lit me up

You made me feel as though

I was enough

We danced the night away

We drank too much

I held your hair back when

You were throwing up

 

Then you smiled over your shoulder

For a minute I was stone cold sober

I pulled you closer to my chest

And you asked me to stay over

I said, I already told you

I think that you should get some rest

 

I knew I loved you then

But you'd never know

'Cause I played it cool when I was scared of letting go

I knew I needed you

But I never showed

But I wanna stay with you

Until we're grey and old

Just say you won't let go

Just say you won't let go

 

I wake you up with some breakfast in bed

I'll bring you coffee

With a kiss on your head

And I'll take the kids to school

Wave them goodbye

And I'll thank my lucky stars for that night

 

When you looked over your shoulder

For a minute, I forget that I'm older

I wanna dance with you right now, oh

And you look as beautiful as ever

And I swear that every day you'll get better

You make me feel this way somehow

 

I'm so in love with you

And I hope you know

Darling, your love is more than worth its weight in gold

We've come so far my dear

Look how we've grown

And I wanna stay with you

Until we're grey and old

Just say you won't let go

Just say you won't let go

 

I wanna live with you

Even when we're ghosts

'Cause you were always there for me

When I needed you most

 

I'm gonna love you 'til

My lungs give out

I promise till death we part

Like in our vows

So I wrote this song for you

Now everybody knows

That it's just you and me

Until we're grey and old

Just say you won't let go

Just say you won't let go

 

Just say you won't let go

Oh, just say you won't let go

 

 

(edh)
