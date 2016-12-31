LIRIK LAGU: James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

JAKARTA - Sukses dikenal lewat single debut berjudul Impossible empat tahun lalu, James Arthur kembali mencuri perhatian pecinta musik lewat lagu terbarunya berjudul Say You Won't Let Go.
Lagu dari album "Back from the Edge" tersebut mengusung genre pop dan telah dirilis pada September lalu. Say You Won't Let Go mengisahkan tentang pengalaman patah hati ditinggal kekasih ditengah rasa cinta yang tengah memuncak.
Coba resapi lirik galau James Arthur dalam lagu berikut ini :
I met you in the dark
You lit me up
You made me feel as though
I was enough
We danced the night away
We drank too much
I held your hair back when
You were throwing up
Then you smiled over your shoulder
For a minute I was stone cold sober
I pulled you closer to my chest
And you asked me to stay over
I said, I already told you
I think that you should get some rest
I knew I loved you then
But you'd never know
'Cause I played it cool when I was scared of letting go
I knew I needed you
But I never showed
But I wanna stay with you
Until we're grey and old
Just say you won't let go
Just say you won't let go
I wake you up with some breakfast in bed
I'll bring you coffee
With a kiss on your head
And I'll take the kids to school
Wave them goodbye
And I'll thank my lucky stars for that night
When you looked over your shoulder
For a minute, I forget that I'm older
I wanna dance with you right now, oh
And you look as beautiful as ever
And I swear that every day you'll get better
You make me feel this way somehow
I'm so in love with you
And I hope you know
Darling, your love is more than worth its weight in gold
We've come so far my dear
Look how we've grown
And I wanna stay with you
Until we're grey and old
Just say you won't let go
Just say you won't let go
I wanna live with you
Even when we're ghosts
'Cause you were always there for me
When I needed you most
I'm gonna love you 'til
My lungs give out
I promise till death we part
Like in our vows
So I wrote this song for you
Now everybody knows
That it's just you and me
Until we're grey and old
Just say you won't let go
Just say you won't let go
Just say you won't let go
Oh, just say you won't let go
