LIRIK LAGU: Shawn Mendes - Threat You Better

Rima Wahyuningrum | Sabtu, 31 Desember 2016 - 23:02 wib
0Komentar
Shawn Mendes (Foto: ETCanada)

Shawn Mendes (Foto: ETCanada)

JAKARTA - Shawn Mendes kembali mencuri perhatian pendengar musik lewat lagu Threat You Better. Sukses dari sederet single di album perdananya, pria asal Kanada tersebut memperkenalkan single ini sebagai pembuka album "Illuminate".

Threat You Better berisikan emosi berapi-api dari seorang pria yang mencintai teman wanitanya. Ia ingin membuktikan pada wanita tersebut bahwa ia bisa melakuakan apapun dan lebih baik daripada pria lainnya.

Berikut lirik lagu Threat You Better dari Shawn Mendes :

 

I won't lie to you

I know he's just not right for you

And you can tell me if I'm off

But I see it on your face

When you say that he's the one that you want

And you're spending all your time

In this wrong situation

And anytime you want it to stop

 

I know I can treat you better than he can

And any girl like you deserves a gentleman

Tell me why are we wasting time

On all your wasted crying

When you should be with me instead

I know I can treat you better

Better than he can

 

I'll stop time for you

The second you say you'd like me to

I just wanna give you the loving that you're missing

Baby, just to wake up with you

Would be everything I need and this could be so different

Tell me what you want to do

 

'Cause I know I can treat you better than he can

And any girl like you deserves a gentleman

Tell me why are we wasting time

On all your wasted crying

When you should be with me instead

I know I can treat you better

Better than he can

 

Better than he can

 

Give me a sign

Take my hand, we'll be fine

Promise I won't let you down

Just know that you don't

Have to do this alone

Promise I'll never let you down

 

'Cause I know I can treat you better than he can

And any girl like you deserves a gentleman

Tell me why are we wasting time

On all your wasted crying

When you should be with me instead

I know I can treat you better

Better than he can

 

Better than he can

 

Better than he can

 

(edh)
0 Komentar
0Komentar
Tulis komentar disclaimer
0 komentar
Berita Rekomendasi Shawn Mendes
BERITA LAINNYA
  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU: Shawn Mendes - Threat You Better LIRIK LAGU: Shawn Mendes - Threat You Better
    LIRIK LAGU: Shawn Mendes - Threat You Better

    Shawn Mendes kembali mencuri perhatian pendengar musik lewat lagu Threat You Better.

  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU : DJ Snake - Let Me Love You (feat. Justin Bieber) LIRIK LAGU : DJ Snake - Let Me Love You (feat. Justin Bieber)
    LIRIK LAGU : DJ Snake - Let Me Love You (feat. Justin Bieber)

    Let Me Love You menjadi hits tahun ini untuk para pencinta musik party

  • Musik
    Dewi Dewi Nilai Tahun Baru Lebarannya Penyanyi Dewi Dewi Nilai Tahun Baru Lebarannya Penyanyi
    Dewi Dewi Nilai Tahun Baru Lebarannya Penyanyi

    Malam akhir tahun 2016 ini para penyanyi ramai-ramai ikut mengisi acara

  • Musik
    TOP MUSIC: Antusiasme Fans Saksikan Slank Gelar Konser TOP MUSIC: Antusiasme Fans Saksikan Slank Gelar Konser
    TOP MUSIC: Antusiasme Fans Saksikan Slank Gelar Konser

    Nama besar Slank sudah tidak diragukan lagi

  • Musik
    TOP MUSIC: Lima Video Keren George Michael TOP MUSIC: Lima Video Keren George Michael
    TOP MUSIC: Lima Video Keren George Michael

    Okezone pun merangkum lima video aksi keren George Michael.

  • Musik
    TOP MUSIC: Om Telolet Om Versi Dangdut Masuk 20 Besar Itunes TOP MUSIC: Om Telolet Om Versi Dangdut Masuk 20 Besar Itunes
    TOP MUSIC: Om Telolet Om Versi Dangdut Masuk 20 Besar Itunes

    Fenomena Om Telolet Om seketika menjadi viral di dunia maya

  • Musik
    TOP MUSIC: Avril Lavigne Siap Luncurkan Album Baru TOP MUSIC: Avril Lavigne Siap Luncurkan Album Baru
    TOP MUSIC: Avril Lavigne Siap Luncurkan Album Baru

    Setelah lama vakum, penyanyi cantik Avril Lavigne kan mempersiapkan album terbarunya

  • Musik
    TOP MUSIC: Rekor EXO di Tahun 2016 TOP MUSIC: Rekor EXO di Tahun 2016
    TOP MUSIC: Rekor EXO di Tahun 2016

    Karir EXO di industri musik Korea tak perlu lagi dipertanyakan

  • Musik
    Yuk, Rangkum 2016 Lewat Lagu JKT48 Yuk, Rangkum 2016 Lewat Lagu JKT48
    Yuk, Rangkum 2016 Lewat Lagu JKT48

    JKT48 menyajikan empat buah single sepanjang 2016

More Stories
Live Streaming
Logo
Latest News
LIRIK LAGU: Shawn Mendes - Threat You Better
LIRIK LAGU : DJ Snake - Let Me Love You (feat. Justin Bieber)
Dewi Dewi Nilai Tahun Baru Lebarannya Penyanyi
TOP MUSIC: Antusiasme Fans Saksikan Slank Gelar Konser
Ruang Anda
SELFIE BARENG CELEB Share foto atau video bersama artis favorit kamu. Upload