LIRIK LAGU : Simple Plan - Perfectly Perfect

Rima Wahyuningrum | Jum'at, 30 Desember 2016 - 16:54 wib
Simple Plan Rilis Single Perfectly Perfect di Album Opinion Overload. (Foto: UpsetMagazine)

JAKARTA - Simple Plan kembali merilis single terbaru dari album Opinion Overload yang berjudul Perfectly Perfect yang dirilis pada 29 November 2016. Band asal Kanada ini lantas menggaet Tom Higgenson dari Plain White T dalam penulisan liriknya dan produser kenamaan Ryan Stewart.

Perfectly Perfect menceritakan tentang kesempurnaan cinta dimana masing-masing saling menerima pasangannya apa-adanya tanpa memandang kekurangannya. Yuk simak lirik lagunya berikut ini:

You might not think you're a supermodel

But you look like one to me

I'd rather have your picture on my phone

Than on the cover of a magazine

It's hard to think that a girl like you

Could have any insecurities

It's funny how all the things you would change

Are all things that are cute to me

 

And I know you don't believe me

And you think that I'm a fool

But I don't care

 

Maybe

You'll never see in you what I see

The little things you do that make me go crazy

I'm not crazy

You're perfectly perfect to me

 

You brush it off every time I tell you

Your smile lights up the room

And I'm guessing that you don't even notice

The whole world notices you

You think you're clumsy

I think you're cool

You say you're typical

But I think you rule

Sometimes I wonder if you'll ever believe

That I wrote this song for you

 

Maybe

You'll never see in you what I see

The little things you do that make me go crazy

I'm not crazy

You're perfectly perfect

Someday

You're gonna see you're beautiful this way

And that you're always gonna make me go crazy

I'm not crazy

You're perfectly perfect to me

 

You don't have to try

Change a single thing

‘Cause just the way you are

Is sweeter than anything

Maybe I'm a fool but it's always been you

‘Cause no one ever makes me smile the way you do

 

Maybe

You'll never see in you what I see

The little things you do that make me go crazy

I'm not crazy

You're perfectly perfect

Someday

You're gonna see you're beautiful this way

And that you're always gonna make me go crazy

I'm not crazy

You're perfectly perfect to me

 

Woah woah yeah

You're perfectly perfect to me

Woah woah

You're perfectly perfect to me

