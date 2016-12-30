LIRIK LAGU : Simple Plan - Perfectly Perfect

JAKARTA - Simple Plan kembali merilis single terbaru dari album Opinion Overload yang berjudul Perfectly Perfect yang dirilis pada 29 November 2016. Band asal Kanada ini lantas menggaet Tom Higgenson dari Plain White T dalam penulisan liriknya dan produser kenamaan Ryan Stewart.
Perfectly Perfect menceritakan tentang kesempurnaan cinta dimana masing-masing saling menerima pasangannya apa-adanya tanpa memandang kekurangannya. Yuk simak lirik lagunya berikut ini:
You might not think you're a supermodel
But you look like one to me
I'd rather have your picture on my phone
Than on the cover of a magazine
It's hard to think that a girl like you
Could have any insecurities
It's funny how all the things you would change
Are all things that are cute to me
And I know you don't believe me
And you think that I'm a fool
But I don't care
Maybe
You'll never see in you what I see
The little things you do that make me go crazy
I'm not crazy
You're perfectly perfect to me
You brush it off every time I tell you
Your smile lights up the room
And I'm guessing that you don't even notice
The whole world notices you
You think you're clumsy
I think you're cool
You say you're typical
But I think you rule
Sometimes I wonder if you'll ever believe
That I wrote this song for you
Maybe
You'll never see in you what I see
The little things you do that make me go crazy
I'm not crazy
You're perfectly perfect
Someday
You're gonna see you're beautiful this way
And that you're always gonna make me go crazy
I'm not crazy
You're perfectly perfect to me
You don't have to try
Change a single thing
‘Cause just the way you are
Is sweeter than anything
Maybe I'm a fool but it's always been you
‘Cause no one ever makes me smile the way you do
Maybe
You'll never see in you what I see
The little things you do that make me go crazy
I'm not crazy
You're perfectly perfect
Someday
You're gonna see you're beautiful this way
And that you're always gonna make me go crazy
I'm not crazy
You're perfectly perfect to me
Woah woah yeah
You're perfectly perfect to me
Woah woah
You're perfectly perfect to me (FHM)