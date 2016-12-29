LIRIK LAGU: Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

JAKARTA - Bruno Mars kembali menyapa para fans sejak vakum selama lebih dari tiga tahun dengan merilis albu 24K Magic. Bruno juga meluncurkan single andalan dengan judul yang sama pada 7 Oktober 2016.
Bruno pertama kali membawakan lagu ini dalam acara Saturday Night Live. Lewat lagu ini, Bruno mengajak para fans ikut bergoyang dengan suasana pesta. Berikut lirik 24K Magic :
Tonight
I just want to take you higher
Throw your hands up in the sky
Let's set this party off right
Players, put yo' pinky rings up to the moon
Girls, what y'all trying to do?
Twenty four karat magic in the air
Head to toe soul player
Look out uh
Pop pop, it's show time (show time)
Show time (show time)
Guess who's back again?
Oh they don't know? (go on tell 'em)
Oh they don't know? (go on tell 'em)
I bet they know soon as we walk in (showin' up)
Wearing Cuban links (ya)
Designer minks (ya)
Inglewood's finest shoes (whoop, whoop)
Don't look too hard might hurt ya'self
Known to give the color red the blues
Oh shit, I'm a dangerous man with some money in my pocket (keep up)
So many pretty girls around me and they waking up the rocket (keep up)
Why you mad, fix ya face ain't my fault y'all be jocking (keep up)
Players only, come on
Put your pinky rings up to the moon
Girls, what y'all trying to do?
Twenty four karat magic in the air
Head to toe soul player
Uh, look out!
Second verse for the hustlas (hustlas) gangstas (gangstas)
Bad bitches and ya ugly ass friends (haha)
Can I preach (uh oh) can I preach (uh oh)
I gotta show 'em how a pimp get it in
First, take your sip (sip), do your dip (dip)
Spend your money like money ain't shit (whoop, whoop)
We too fresh
Got to blame in on Jesus
Hashtag blessed they ain't ready for me
I'm a dangerous man with some money in my pocket (keep up)
So many pretty girls around me and they waking up the rocket (keep up)
Why you mad fix ya face ain't my fault y'all be jocking (keep up)
Players only, come on
Put your pinky rings up to the moon
Hey girls
What y'all trying to do?
Twenty four karat magic in the air
Head to toe soul player
Uh, look out!
(Wooh) everywhere I go they be like
Oh, soul player
Everywhere I go they be like (oh, soul player oh)
Oh everywhere I go they be like (oh, soul player oh)
Now, now, now watch me break it down like (uh)
Twenty four karat, twenty four karat magic
What's that sound (twenty four karat, twenty four karat magic)
Come on now
Twenty four karat, twenty four karat magic
Don't fight the feeling invite the feeling
Just put your pinky rings up to the moon
Girls, what y'all trying to do? (Tell me what y'all trying to do)
Twenty four karat magic in the air
Head to toe soul player (Hands up!)
Put your pinky rings up to the moon
Girls, what y'all trying to do? (do)
Twenty four karat magic in the air
Head to toe soul player (twenty four karat) uh, look out
(Twenty four karat magic, magic, magic) (fik)