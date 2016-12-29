LIRIK LAGU: Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Rima Wahyuningrum | Kamis, 29 Desember 2016 - 15:15 wib
Bruno Mars (Foto: Redbrick)

JAKARTA - Bruno Mars kembali menyapa para fans sejak vakum selama lebih dari tiga tahun dengan merilis albu 24K Magic. Bruno juga meluncurkan single andalan dengan judul yang sama pada 7 Oktober 2016.

Bruno pertama kali membawakan lagu ini dalam acara Saturday Night Live. Lewat lagu ini, Bruno mengajak para fans ikut bergoyang dengan suasana pesta. Berikut lirik 24K Magic :

Tonight

I just want to take you higher

Throw your hands up in the sky

Let's set this party off right

Players, put yo' pinky rings up to the moon

Girls, what y'all trying to do?

Twenty four karat magic in the air

Head to toe soul player

Look out uh

Pop pop, it's show time (show time)

Show time (show time)

Guess who's back again?

Oh they don't know? (go on tell 'em)

Oh they don't know? (go on tell 'em)

I bet they know soon as we walk in (showin' up)

Wearing Cuban links (ya)

Designer minks (ya)

Inglewood's finest shoes (whoop, whoop)

Don't look too hard might hurt ya'self

Known to give the color red the blues

Oh shit, I'm a dangerous man with some money in my pocket (keep up)

So many pretty girls around me and they waking up the rocket (keep up)

Why you mad, fix ya face ain't my fault y'all be jocking (keep up)

Players only, come on

Put your pinky rings up to the moon

Girls, what y'all trying to do?

Twenty four karat magic in the air

Head to toe soul player

Uh, look out!

Second verse for the hustlas (hustlas) gangstas (gangstas)

Bad bitches and ya ugly ass friends (haha)

Can I preach (uh oh) can I preach (uh oh)

I gotta show 'em how a pimp get it in

First, take your sip (sip), do your dip (dip)

Spend your money like money ain't shit (whoop, whoop)

We too fresh

Got to blame in on Jesus

Hashtag blessed they ain't ready for me

I'm a dangerous man with some money in my pocket (keep up)

So many pretty girls around me and they waking up the rocket (keep up)

Why you mad fix ya face ain't my fault y'all be jocking (keep up)

Players only, come on

Put your pinky rings up to the moon

Hey girls

What y'all trying to do?

Twenty four karat magic in the air

Head to toe soul player

Uh, look out!

(Wooh) everywhere I go they be like

Oh, soul player

Everywhere I go they be like (oh, soul player oh)

Oh everywhere I go they be like (oh, soul player oh)

Now, now, now watch me break it down like (uh)

Twenty four karat, twenty four karat magic

What's that sound (twenty four karat, twenty four karat magic)

Come on now

Twenty four karat, twenty four karat magic

Don't fight the feeling invite the feeling

Just put your pinky rings up to the moon

Girls, what y'all trying to do? (Tell me what y'all trying to do)

Twenty four karat magic in the air

Head to toe soul player (Hands up!)

Put your pinky rings up to the moon

Girls, what y'all trying to do? (do)

Twenty four karat magic in the air

Head to toe soul player (twenty four karat) uh, look out

(Twenty four karat magic, magic, magic)

(fik)
