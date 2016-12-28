LIRIK LAGU : CL - Lifted

JAKARTA - CL mulai resmi menancapkan kariernya di industri musik internasional lewat single Lifted yang dirilis pada 19 Agustus 2016. Lagu berirama hip-hop tersebut membuktikan warna sendiri bagi member 2NE1 ini.
Lifted turut melbatkan sederet musisi seperti Asher Roth dan Teddy Park, serta Dave Meyers dalam pembuatan video klipnya. Lagu ini juga telah masuk dalam jajaran chart Billboard dan tampil dalam program The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Yuk nyanyikan lagu Lifted berikut ini :
Hey, you, get off my cloud
You don't know me, and you don't know my style
Gettin' lifted, never coming down
Gettin' lifted
Gettin' dumb on the drum like rum-pum-pum-pum
Better run, when I come, what a bomb bomb
Sippin' on coke and rum, gettin' so drunk
Everyone wonderin' where she come from?
Got gold on my necklace, gold on my wrists
Girls gettin' mad cause their boys want a kiss
Fast with the cash, I just throw it in the bag
Everything I wanna have (well I think you get the gist)
Upside downside, inside outside
Hittin' you from every angle there's no doubt
Poetry in motion, coast to coast and
Rub in in your skin like lotion
I got myself a 40
I got myself a shorty
And I'm about to go get lifted
Yes I'm about to go get lifted
I got myself a 40
I got myself a shorty
And I'm about to go get lifted
Yes I'm about to go get lifted
H-U-F-F, huff and I puff
Blow like snow when the cold wind's blowing
Zoom, I hit the mic like boom
Wrote a song about it, like to hear it? Here it goes
Style will hit you, wham, then goddamn
You'll be like, "Oh shit, that's the jam!"
Turn it up, now hear me get buck wild
I'm about to blow, light me up
Upside downside, inside outside
Hittin' you from every angle there's no doubt
Poetry in motion, coast to coast and
Rub in in your skin like lotion
I got myself a 40
I got myself a shorty
And I'm about to go get lifted
Yes I'm about to go get lifted
I got myself a 40
I got myself a shorty
And I'm about to go get lifted
Yes I'm about to go get lifted
Hey, you, get off my cloud
You don't know me, and you don't know my style
Gettin' lifted, never coming down
Gettin' lifted, never coming down
Hey, you, get off my cloud
You don't know me, and you don't know my style
Gettin' lifted, never coming down
Gettin' lifted
I got myself a 40
I got myself a shorty
And I'm about to go get lifted
Yes I'm about to go get lifted
I got myself a 40
I got myself a shorty
And I'm about to go get lifted
Yes I'm about to go get lifted (edi)