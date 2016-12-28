LIRIK LAGU : CL - Lifted

Rima Wahyuningrum | Rabu, 28 Desember 2016 - 22:20 wib
CL (Foto: Elle)

CL (Foto: Elle)

JAKARTA - CL mulai resmi menancapkan kariernya di industri musik internasional lewat single Lifted yang dirilis pada 19 Agustus 2016. Lagu berirama hip-hop tersebut membuktikan warna sendiri bagi member 2NE1 ini. 

Lifted turut melbatkan sederet musisi seperti Asher Roth dan Teddy Park, serta Dave Meyers dalam pembuatan video klipnya. Lagu ini juga telah masuk dalam jajaran chart Billboard dan tampil dalam program The Late Late Show with James Corden. 

Yuk nyanyikan lagu Lifted berikut ini :

Hey, you, get off my cloud

You don't know me, and you don't know my style

Gettin' lifted, never coming down

Gettin' lifted

 

Gettin' dumb on the drum like rum-pum-pum-pum

Better run, when I come, what a bomb bomb

Sippin' on coke and rum, gettin' so drunk

Everyone wonderin' where she come from?

Got gold on my necklace, gold on my wrists

Girls gettin' mad cause their boys want a kiss

Fast with the cash, I just throw it in the bag

Everything I wanna have (well I think you get the gist)

 

Upside downside, inside outside

Hittin' you from every angle there's no doubt

Poetry in motion, coast to coast and

Rub in in your skin like lotion

 

I got myself a 40

I got myself a shorty

And I'm about to go get lifted

Yes I'm about to go get lifted

I got myself a 40

I got myself a shorty

And I'm about to go get lifted

Yes I'm about to go get lifted

 

H-U-F-F, huff and I puff

Blow like snow when the cold wind's blowing

Zoom, I hit the mic like boom

Wrote a song about it, like to hear it? Here it goes

Style will hit you, wham, then goddamn

You'll be like, "Oh shit, that's the jam!"

Turn it up, now hear me get buck wild

I'm about to blow, light me up

 

Upside downside, inside outside

Hittin' you from every angle there's no doubt

Poetry in motion, coast to coast and

Rub in in your skin like lotion

 

I got myself a 40

I got myself a shorty

And I'm about to go get lifted

Yes I'm about to go get lifted

I got myself a 40

I got myself a shorty

And I'm about to go get lifted

Yes I'm about to go get lifted

 

Hey, you, get off my cloud

You don't know me, and you don't know my style

Gettin' lifted, never coming down

Gettin' lifted, never coming down

Hey, you, get off my cloud

You don't know me, and you don't know my style

Gettin' lifted, never coming down

Gettin' lifted

 

I got myself a 40

I got myself a shorty

And I'm about to go get lifted

Yes I'm about to go get lifted

I got myself a 40

I got myself a shorty

And I'm about to go get lifted

Yes I'm about to go get lifted

