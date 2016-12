LIRIK LAGU : Lady Gaga - Perfect Illusion

JAKARTA - Lady Gaga kembali hadir pada tahun ini dengan album terbaru Joanne dan single terbaru berjudul Perfect Illusion. Irama dance rock yang menjadi ciri khasnya hadir lagi dalam lagu ini.

Perfect Illusion menceritkan tentang sebuah kisah seseorang yang merasa cintanya hanya menjadi ilusi. Yuk resapi lirik Perfect Illusion sambil menikmati lagunya dan menari bersama.

Tryin' to keep control

Pressure's takin' its toll

Stuck in the middle zone

I just want you alone

My guessing game is strong

Way too real to be wrong

Caught up in your show

Yeah, at least now I know

It wasn't love, it wasn't love

It was a perfect illusion (Perfect illusion)

Mistaken for love, it wasn't love

It was a perfect illusion (Perfect illusion)

You were a perfect illusion

I don't need eyes to see

I felt you touchin' me

High like amphetamine

Maybe you're just a dream

That's what it means to crush

Now that I'm wakin' up

I still feel the blow

But at least now I know

It wasn't love, it wasn't love

It was a perfect illusion (Perfect illusion)

Mistaken for love, it wasn't love

It was a perfect illusion (Perfect illusion)

(Where are you?

Cause I can't see you)

It was a perfect illusion

(But I feel you watchin' me

Dilated, falling free

In a modern ecstasy)

(Where are you?

Cause I can't see you)

It was a perfect illusion

(But I feel you watchin' me

But I feel you watchin' me)

Illusion

(But I feel you watchin' me)

Mistaken for love

(Where were you

Cause I can't see

But I feel you watchin' me)

Mistaken for love

(Dilated, falling free

In a modern ecstasy)

Mistaken for love

(In a modern ecstasy

In a modern ecstasy)

I'm over the show

Yeah at least now I know

It wasn't love, it wasn't love

It was a perfect illusion (Perfect illusion)

Mistaken for love, it wasn't love

It was a perfect illusion (Perfect illusion)

Ohhhh

You were a perfect illusion

Ohhhh

It was a perfect illusion

It was a perfect illusion

Somewhere in all the confusion

It was a perfect illusion, (illusion) (illusion)

It was a perfect illusion

Somewhere in all the confusion

You were so perfect

You were a, you were a perfect illusion