LIRIK LAGU : Ariana Grande feat. Nicky Minaj - Side to Side

Rima Wahyuningrum | Rabu, 28 Desember 2016 - 23:35 wib
0Komentar
Ariana Grande dan Nicki Minaj Sukses Berkolaborasi di 2016 Lewat Single Side to Side. (Foto: Rap-Up)

Ariana Grande dan Nicki Minaj Sukses Berkolaborasi di 2016 Lewat Single Side to Side. (Foto: Rap-Up)

JAKARTA - Duet maut Ariana Grande dan Nicky Minaj sukses dibuktikan lewat lagu Side to Side. Keduanya merajai berbagai tangga lagu selama beberapa minggu sejak perilisan pada Agustus 2016, termasuk tangga lagu Billboard kategori Pop Songs Radio.

Sejatinya, lagu ini mengisahkan tentang seorang wanita yang rela menunggu pria yang ditaksir. Apapaun yang dikatakan orang lain membuatnya tak peduli. Yuk, simak suasana jatuh cinta dalam lagu Side to Side lewat lirik berikut ini:

[Ariana Grande]

I've been there all night, Ariana

I've been there all day, Nicki Minaj

And boy, got me walkin' side to side

Let them hoes know

 

I'm talkin' to ya

See you standing over there with your body

Feeling like I wanna rock with your body

And we don't gotta think 'bout nothin' ('bout nothin')

I'm comin' at ya

'Cause I know you got a bad reputation

Doesn't matter, 'cause you give me temptation

And we don't gotta think 'bout nothin' ('bout nothin')

 

These friends keep talkin' way too much

Say I should give you up

Can't hear them, no, 'cause I...

 

I've been there all night

I've been there all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side

I've been there all night

I've been there all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

 

Been tryna hide it

Baby, what's it gonna hurt if they don't know?

Makin' everybody think that we solo

Just as long as you know you got me (you got me)

And boy I got ya

'Cause tonight I'm making deals with the devil

And I know it's gonna get me in trouble

Just as long as you know you got me

 

These friends keep talkin' way too much

Say I should give you up

Can't hear them, no, 'cause I...

 

I've been there all night

I've been there all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

I've been there all night

(Been there all night, baby)

I've been there all day

(Been there all day, baby)

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

[Nicky Minaj]

This the new style with the fresh type of flow

Wrist icicle, ride dick bicycle

Come true yo, get you this type of blow

If you wanna Minaj I got a tricycle

 

All these bitches, flows is my mini-me

Body smoking, so they call me young Nicki chimney

Rappers in they feelings 'cause they feelin' me

Uh, I-I give zero fucks and I got zero chill in me

Kissing me, copped the blue box that say Tiffany

Curry with the shot, just tell 'em to call me Stephanie

Gun pop and I make my gum pop

I'm the queen of rap, young Ariana run pop

[ArianaGrande]

These friends keep talkin' way too much

Say I should give him up

Can't hear them, no, 'cause I...

 

I've been there all night

I've been there all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

I've been there all night

(Been there all night, baby)

I've been there all day

(Been there all day, baby)

Boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

[Nicki Minaj:]

This the new style with the fresh type of flow

Wrist icicle, ride dick bicycle

Come true yo, get you this type of blow

If you wanna Minaj I got a tricycle

 

(FHM)
0 Komentar
0Komentar
Tulis komentar disclaimer
0 komentar
Berita Rekomendasi Lirik Lagu
BERITA LAINNYA
  • Musik
    Duh, Reza Rahadian dan Yura Yunita Mesra-Mesraan di Jepang Duh, Reza Rahadian dan Yura Yunita Mesra-Mesraan di Jepang
    Duh, Reza Rahadian dan Yura Yunita Mesra-Mesraan di Jepang

    Kehangatan Reza dan Yura terlihat sangat alami di video klip Intuisi Yura Yunita.

  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU : Ariana Grande feat. Nicky Minaj - Side to Side LIRIK LAGU : Ariana Grande feat. Nicky Minaj - Side to Side
    LIRIK LAGU : Ariana Grande feat. Nicky Minaj - Side to Side

    Duet maut Ariana Grande dan Nicky Minaj sukses dibuktikan lewat Side to Side dengan merajai tangga lagu Billboard selama beberapa minggu.

  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU : Lady Gaga - Perfect Illusion LIRIK LAGU : Lady Gaga - Perfect Illusion
    LIRIK LAGU : Lady Gaga - Perfect Illusion

    Lady Gaga kembali hadir pada tahun ini dengan album terbaru Joanne dan single terbaru berjudul Perfect Illusion.

  • Musik
    Tak Suka Musik Melayu, Andra 'Bagindas' Sempat Ingin Tabrak Heri 'Gamma1' Tak Suka Musik Melayu, Andra 'Bagindas' Sempat Ingin Tabrak Heri 'Gamma1'
    Tak Suka Musik Melayu, Andra 'Bagindas' Sempat Ingin Tabrak Heri 'Gamma1'

    Keputusan Andra untuk bergabung dalam band Bagindas pada tahun 2014 memiliki cerita lucu dibaliknya.

  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU : CL - Lifted LIRIK LAGU : CL - Lifted
    LIRIK LAGU : CL - Lifted

    CL mulai resmi menancapkan kariernya di industri musik internasional lewat single Lifted yang dirilis pada 19 Agustus 2016.

  • Musik
    Imeymey Ketiban Untung Bawakan Single Om Telolet Om Imeymey Ketiban Untung Bawakan Single Om Telolet Om
    Imeymey Ketiban Untung Bawakan Single Om Telolet Om

    Pedangdut Imeymey mengaku merasa beruntung lantaran bisa membawakan lagu berjudul Om Telolet Om. 

  • Musik
    Trio GAB Buka Suara soal Musik Melayu Dinilai Redup Trio GAB Buka Suara soal Musik Melayu Dinilai Redup
    Trio GAB Buka Suara soal Musik Melayu Dinilai Redup

    Trior GAB memiliki alasan sendiri untuk mempertahankan musik Melayu di Indonesia yang dinilai redup ditengah genre lain.  

  • Musik
    Heri 'Gamma1' Gambarkan Musik Melayu seperti Jengkol Heri 'Gamma1' Gambarkan Musik Melayu seperti Jengkol
    Heri 'Gamma1' Gambarkan Musik Melayu seperti Jengkol

    Bagi Heri vokalis Gamma1, musik melayu bisa diibaratkan bagai sayung jengkol.

  • Musik
    Ribuan Fans Antusias Saksikan Konser Slank di Bali Ribuan Fans Antusias Saksikan Konser Slank di Bali
    Ribuan Fans Antusias Saksikan Konser Slank di Bali

    Ribuan masyarakat di Kabupaten Buleleng, Bali, antusias menyaksikan konser kelompok musik Slank 

More Stories
Latest News
Duh, Reza Rahadian dan Yura Yunita Mesra-Mesraan di Jepang
LIRIK LAGU : Ariana Grande feat. Nicky Minaj - Side to Side
LIRIK LAGU : Lady Gaga - Perfect Illusion
Tak Suka Musik Melayu, Andra 'Bagindas' Sempat Ingin Tabrak Heri 'Gamma1'
Ruang Anda
SELFIE BARENG CELEB Share foto atau video bersama artis favorit kamu. Upload