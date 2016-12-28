LIRIK LAGU : Ariana Grande feat. Nicky Minaj - Side to Side

JAKARTA - Duet maut Ariana Grande dan Nicky Minaj sukses dibuktikan lewat lagu Side to Side. Keduanya merajai berbagai tangga lagu selama beberapa minggu sejak perilisan pada Agustus 2016, termasuk tangga lagu Billboard kategori Pop Songs Radio.

Sejatinya, lagu ini mengisahkan tentang seorang wanita yang rela menunggu pria yang ditaksir. Apapaun yang dikatakan orang lain membuatnya tak peduli. Yuk, simak suasana jatuh cinta dalam lagu Side to Side lewat lirik berikut ini:

[Ariana Grande]

I've been there all night, Ariana

I've been there all day, Nicki Minaj

And boy, got me walkin' side to side

Let them hoes know

I'm talkin' to ya

See you standing over there with your body

Feeling like I wanna rock with your body

And we don't gotta think 'bout nothin' ('bout nothin')

I'm comin' at ya

'Cause I know you got a bad reputation

Doesn't matter, 'cause you give me temptation

And we don't gotta think 'bout nothin' ('bout nothin')

These friends keep talkin' way too much

Say I should give you up

Can't hear them, no, 'cause I...

I've been there all night

I've been there all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side

I've been there all night

I've been there all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

Been tryna hide it

Baby, what's it gonna hurt if they don't know?

Makin' everybody think that we solo

Just as long as you know you got me (you got me)

And boy I got ya

'Cause tonight I'm making deals with the devil

And I know it's gonna get me in trouble

Just as long as you know you got me

These friends keep talkin' way too much

Say I should give you up

Can't hear them, no, 'cause I...

I've been there all night

I've been there all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

I've been there all night

(Been there all night, baby)

I've been there all day

(Been there all day, baby)

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

[Nicky Minaj]

This the new style with the fresh type of flow

Wrist icicle, ride dick bicycle

Come true yo, get you this type of blow

If you wanna Minaj I got a tricycle

All these bitches, flows is my mini-me

Body smoking, so they call me young Nicki chimney

Rappers in they feelings 'cause they feelin' me

Uh, I-I give zero fucks and I got zero chill in me

Kissing me, copped the blue box that say Tiffany

Curry with the shot, just tell 'em to call me Stephanie

Gun pop and I make my gum pop

I'm the queen of rap, young Ariana run pop

[ArianaGrande]

These friends keep talkin' way too much

Say I should give him up

Can't hear them, no, 'cause I...

I've been there all night

I've been there all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

I've been there all night

(Been there all night, baby)

I've been there all day

(Been there all day, baby)

Boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

[Nicki Minaj:]

This the new style with the fresh type of flow

Wrist icicle, ride dick bicycle

Come true yo, get you this type of blow

If you wanna Minaj I got a tricycle