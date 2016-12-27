LIRIK LAGU : The Chainsmokers - Closer

JAKARTA - The Chainsmoker kembali menggebrak 2016 lewat dua single andalannya. Usai Don't Let Me Down, duo DJ asal New York tersebut merilis Closer dengan menggaet vokalis Halsey dan sukses menduduki deretan tangga lagu Billboard.
Lagu ini diakui salah satu membernya, Andrew Taggart, terinspirasi dari lagu band punk rock Blink 182 yang berjudul I Miss You. Menurutnya, bersama dengan Freddy Kenneth, mereka sering mendengarkan karya Tom DeLonge cs. Kendati begitu, mereka mengemasnya sesuai dengan genre musik sendiri yakni Electronic Dance Music (EDM).
Mau tahu lirik lagu The Chainsmokers berjudul Closer? Yuk kita simak bersama.
Hey, I was doing just fine before I met you
I drink too much and that's an issue
But I'm OK
Hey, you tell your friends it was nice to meet them
But I hope I never see them Again
I know it breaks your heart
Moved to the city in a broke-down car
And four years, no calls
Now you're looking pretty in a hotel bar
And I, I, I, I, I can't stop
No, I, I, I, I, I can't stop
So, baby, pupp me closer
In the back seat of your Rover
That I know on your shoulder
Pull the seets right off the corner
Of that mattress that you stole
From your roommate back in Boulder
We ain't ever getting older
We ain't ever getting older
We ain't ever getting older
You look as good as the day I met you
I forget just why I left you
I was insane
Stay and play that Blink 182 song
That we beat to death i Tucson
OK
(2x)
I know it breaks your heart
Moved to the city in a broke-down car
And four years, no calls
Now you're looking pretty in a hotel bar
And I, I, I, I, I can't stop
No, I, I, I, I, I can't stop
So, baby, pupp me closer
In the back seat of your Rover
That I know on your shoulder
Pull the seets right off the corner
Of that mattress that you stole
From your roommate back in Boulder
We ain't ever getting older
We ain't ever getting older
We ain't ever getting older (FHM)