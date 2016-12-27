LIRIK LAGU : The Chainsmokers - Closer

JAKARTA - The Chainsmoker kembali menggebrak 2016 lewat dua single andalannya. Usai Don't Let Me Down, duo DJ asal New York tersebut merilis Closer dengan menggaet vokalis Halsey dan sukses menduduki deretan tangga lagu Billboard.

Lagu ini diakui salah satu membernya, Andrew Taggart, terinspirasi dari lagu band punk rock Blink 182 yang berjudul I Miss You. Menurutnya, bersama dengan Freddy Kenneth, mereka sering mendengarkan karya Tom DeLonge cs. Kendati begitu, mereka mengemasnya sesuai dengan genre musik sendiri yakni Electronic Dance Music (EDM).

Mau tahu lirik lagu The Chainsmokers berjudul Closer? Yuk kita simak bersama.

Hey, I was doing just fine before I met you

I drink too much and that's an issue

But I'm OK

Hey, you tell your friends it was nice to meet them

But I hope I never see them Again

I know it breaks your heart

Moved to the city in a broke-down car

And four years, no calls

Now you're looking pretty in a hotel bar

And I, I, I, I, I can't stop

No, I, I, I, I, I can't stop

So, baby, pupp me closer

In the back seat of your Rover

That I know on your shoulder

Pull the seets right off the corner

Of that mattress that you stole

From your roommate back in Boulder

We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older

You look as good as the day I met you

I forget just why I left you

I was insane

Stay and play that Blink 182 song

That we beat to death i Tucson

OK

(2x)

I know it breaks your heart

Moved to the city in a broke-down car

And four years, no calls

Now you're looking pretty in a hotel bar

And I, I, I, I, I can't stop

No, I, I, I, I, I can't stop

So, baby, pupp me closer

In the back seat of your Rover

That I know on your shoulder

Pull the seets right off the corner

Of that mattress that you stole

From your roommate back in Boulder

We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older