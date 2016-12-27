LIRIK LAGU: Niall Horan - This Town

Rima Wahyuningrum | Selasa, 27 Desember 2016 - 23:30 wib
Lirik Lagu Niall Horan Berjudul This Town Mengisahkan Cerita Cinta Sang Penyanyi Ketika Berusia 12 Tahun. (Foto: Rollingstone)

JAKARTA - Niall Horan menarik perhatian fans lewat perilisan single solo perdananya yang berjudul This Town. Debut solo yang dilakukan ditengah masa vakum One Direction ini bernuansa manis dengan petikan gitar dan melodi serta lirik yang berbau cinta.

Pria asal Inggris tersebut mengaku bahwa lagu tersebut terinspirasi dari kampung halamanya. Ini merupakan kisah pribadinya, dimana saat ia berusia 12 tahun pernah jatuh cinta kepada seorang gadis di desanya.

Yuk kita nyanyi bareng sambil ikuti lirik lagu This Town dibawah ini:

Waking up to kiss you and nobody's there

The smell of your perfume still stuck in the air

It's hard Yesterday I though I saw your shadow running 'round

It's funny how things never change in this old

town So far From the stars

 

And I want to tell you everything

The words I never go to say the first time around

And I remember everything

From when we were the children playing in this fairground

Wish I was there with you now

 

'Cause if the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you

Drive highways and byways to be there with you

Oover and over the only truth

Everything comes back to you

 

I saw that you moved on with someone new

In the pub that we met he's got his arms around you

It's so hard So hard

 

And I want to tell you everything

The words I never go to say the first time around

And I remember everything

From when we were the children playing in this fairground

Wish I was there with you now

 

'Cause if the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you

Drive highways and byways to be there with you

Oover and over the only truth

Everything comes back to you

 

You still make me nervous when you walk in the room

Them butterflies they come alive when I'm next to you

Over and over the only truth

Everything comes back to you

 

And I know that it's wrong

That I can't move on

Bit there's something 'bout you

 

'Cause if the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you

Drive highways and by ways to be there with you

Oover and over the only truth

Everything comes back to you

 

You still make me nervous when you walk in the room

Them butterflies they come alive when I'm next to you

Over and over the only truth

Everything comes back to you Mmmm

Everything comes back to you Mmmm

