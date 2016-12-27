LIRIK LAGU: Niall Horan - This Town

JAKARTA - Niall Horan menarik perhatian fans lewat perilisan single solo perdananya yang berjudul This Town. Debut solo yang dilakukan ditengah masa vakum One Direction ini bernuansa manis dengan petikan gitar dan melodi serta lirik yang berbau cinta.
Pria asal Inggris tersebut mengaku bahwa lagu tersebut terinspirasi dari kampung halamanya. Ini merupakan kisah pribadinya, dimana saat ia berusia 12 tahun pernah jatuh cinta kepada seorang gadis di desanya.
Yuk kita nyanyi bareng sambil ikuti lirik lagu This Town dibawah ini:
Waking up to kiss you and nobody's there
The smell of your perfume still stuck in the air
It's hard Yesterday I though I saw your shadow running 'round
It's funny how things never change in this old
town So far From the stars
And I want to tell you everything
The words I never go to say the first time around
And I remember everything
From when we were the children playing in this fairground
Wish I was there with you now
'Cause if the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you
Drive highways and byways to be there with you
Oover and over the only truth
Everything comes back to you
I saw that you moved on with someone new
In the pub that we met he's got his arms around you
It's so hard So hard
And I want to tell you everything
The words I never go to say the first time around
And I remember everything
From when we were the children playing in this fairground
Wish I was there with you now
'Cause if the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you
Drive highways and byways to be there with you
Oover and over the only truth
Everything comes back to you
You still make me nervous when you walk in the room
Them butterflies they come alive when I'm next to you
Over and over the only truth
Everything comes back to you
And I know that it's wrong
That I can't move on
Bit there's something 'bout you
'Cause if the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you
Drive highways and by ways to be there with you
Oover and over the only truth
Everything comes back to you
You still make me nervous when you walk in the room
Them butterflies they come alive when I'm next to you
Over and over the only truth
Everything comes back to you Mmmm
Everything comes back to you Mmmm (FHM)