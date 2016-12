Single Parent, Jessica Iskandar Banjir Ucapan Selamat Hari Ibu

When you find peace within yourself, you become the person who can live at peace with others. Inner peace is not found by staying on the surface of life, or by attempting to escape from life through any means. Inner peace is found by facing life squarely, solving its problems and delving as far beneath its surface as possible to discover its verities and realities. Peace Pilgrim- Photo by @DieraBachir Mua @kikylutan Stylist @carolinemeliala Dress @laperlaindonesia

A photo posted by Jessica Iskandar (@inijedar) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:26am PST