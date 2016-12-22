LIRIK LAGU: A Song for Mama - Boyz II Men

JAKARTA - Sosok seorang ibu digambarkan dengan sempurna oleh Boyz II Men dalam lagu A Song for Mama. Lagu yang dirilis pada 1997 dalam album Evolution masuk dalam daftar lagu hits grup vokal asal Amerika Serikat tersebut.
Lagu ini menceritakan tentang kisah cinta anak kepada sang ibu. Sososk ibu menjadi segalanya, karena ditemani, dibimbing, dan semangatnya mampu memperkuat sang anak.
Berikut lirik lagu A Song for Mama :
You taught me everything
And everything you've given me
I always keep it inside
You're the driving force in my life, yeah
There isn't anything
Or anyone that I can be
And it just wouldn't feel right
If I didn't have you by my side
You were there for me to love and care for me
When skies were grey
Whenever I was down
You were always there to comfort me
And no one else can be what you have been to me
You will always be
You will always be the girl in my life
For all times
[Reff]
Mama, mama, you know I love you
Oh you know I love you
Mama, mama, you're the queen of my heart
Your love is like tears from the stars
Mama, I just want you to know
Lovin' you is like food to my soul
You're always down for me
Have always been around for me
Even when I was bad
You showed me right from my wrong
Yes you did
And you took up for me
When everyone was downin' me
You always did understand
You gave me strength to go on
There were so many times
Looking back when I was so afraid
And then you come to me
And say to me I can face anything
And no one else can do what you have done for me
You'll always be
You will always be the girl in my life, ooh oh
[Reff]
Mama, mama, you know I love you
Mama, mama, you're the queen of my heart
Your love is like tears from the stars
Mama, I just want you to know
Lovin' you is like food to my soul
Never gonna go a day without you
Fills me up just thinking about you
I'll never go a day without my mama
[Reff]
Mama, mama, you know I love you
Mama, mama, you're the queen of my heart
Your love is like tears from the stars
Mama, I just want you to know
Lovin' you is like food to my soul (fik)