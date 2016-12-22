LIRIK LAGU: A Song for Mama - Boyz II Men

JAKARTA - Sosok seorang ibu digambarkan dengan sempurna oleh Boyz II Men dalam lagu A Song for Mama. Lagu yang dirilis pada 1997 dalam album Evolution masuk dalam daftar lagu hits grup vokal asal Amerika Serikat tersebut.

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang kisah cinta anak kepada sang ibu. Sososk ibu menjadi segalanya, karena ditemani, dibimbing, dan semangatnya mampu memperkuat sang anak.

Berikut lirik lagu A Song for Mama :

You taught me everything

And everything you've given me

I always keep it inside

You're the driving force in my life, yeah

There isn't anything

Or anyone that I can be

And it just wouldn't feel right

If I didn't have you by my side

You were there for me to love and care for me

When skies were grey

Whenever I was down

You were always there to comfort me

And no one else can be what you have been to me

You will always be

You will always be the girl in my life

For all times

[Reff]

Mama, mama, you know I love you

Oh you know I love you

Mama, mama, you're the queen of my heart

Your love is like tears from the stars

Mama, I just want you to know

Lovin' you is like food to my soul

You're always down for me

Have always been around for me

Even when I was bad

You showed me right from my wrong

Yes you did

And you took up for me

When everyone was downin' me

You always did understand

You gave me strength to go on

There were so many times

Looking back when I was so afraid

And then you come to me

And say to me I can face anything

And no one else can do what you have done for me

You'll always be

You will always be the girl in my life, ooh oh

[Reff]

Mama, mama, you know I love you

Mama, mama, you're the queen of my heart

Your love is like tears from the stars

Mama, I just want you to know

Lovin' you is like food to my soul

Never gonna go a day without you

Fills me up just thinking about you

I'll never go a day without my mama

[Reff]

Mama, mama, you know I love you

Mama, mama, you're the queen of my heart

Your love is like tears from the stars

Mama, I just want you to know

Lovin' you is like food to my soul