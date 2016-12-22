LIRIK LAGU: Rockabye Baby- Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie)

JAKARTA - Rockabye Baby milik Clean Bandit juga bisa menjadi rekomendasi yang dapat kamu dengar di Hari Ibu. Berbeda dari mayoritas lagu ibu lainnya, grup elektronik asal Inggris ini mempersembahkan lagu ini untuk para ibu tunggal.

Lagu yang dirilis pada 21 Oktober 2016 ini mengisahkan tentang kisah seorang ibu tunggal yang merawat anak-anaknya. Perjalanan ibu yang menghadapi kehidupan sulit tanpa rasa takut.

Berikut lirik lagu Rockabye Baby :

Call it love and devotion

Call it a mom's adoration

Foundation

A special bond of creation, ha

For all the single moms out there

Going through frustration

Clean Bandit, Sean-da-Paul, Anne-Marie

Sing, make them hear

She works the nights, by the water

She's gone astray, so far away

From my father's daughter

She just wants a life for her baby

All on her own, no one will come

She's got to save him (Daily struggle)

She tells him, "Ooh, love, no one's ever gonna hurt you, love

I'm gonna give you all of my love

Nobody matters like you"

(Stay out there, stay out there)

She tells him, "Your life ain't gon' be nothing like my life

You're gonna grow and have a good life

I'm gonna do what I've got to do"

(Stay out there, stay out there)

So, Rockabye baby, Rockabye

I'm gonna rock you

Rockabye baby, don't you cry

Somebody's got you

Rockabye baby, Rockabye

I'm gonna rock you

Rockabye baby, don't you cry

Rockabye, no

Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye

(Rockabye, yeah oh oh)

Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye

Single mama you doing out there

Facing the hard life, without no fear (Yeah)

Just so you know that you really care

Cause any obstacle come you're well prepared (Oh no)

And no mama, you never shed tear

Cause you have to shed things year after year

And you give the youth love beyond compare (Yeah)

You find his school fee and the bus fare (Yeah)

Mmm Marie, the pops' disappear

In the round back can't find him nowhere

Steadily you work flow, everything you know

Say you nah stop no time - no time for your jear

Now she got a six-year-old

Trying to keep him warm

Trying to keep out the cold

When he looks in her eyes

He don't know he is safe

When she says "Ooh, love, no one's ever gonna hurt you, love

I'm gonna give you all of my love

Nobody matters like you"

So, Rockabye baby, Rockabye

I'm gonna rock you

Rockabye baby, don't you cry

Somebody's got you

Rockabye baby, Rockabye

I'm gonna rock you

Rockabye baby, don't you cry

(Oh-badda-bang-bang-bang, alright then)

Rockabye, no

Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye

(Rockabye, yeah oh oh)

Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye

Rockabye, don't bother cry

Lift up your head, lift it up to the sky

Rockabye, don't bother cry

Angels surround you, just dry your eye

Now she got a six-year-old

Trying to keep him warm

Trying to keep out the cold

When he looks in her eyes

He don't know he is safe when she says

She tells him, "Ooh, love, no one's ever gonna hurt you, love

I'm gonna give you all of my love

Nobody matters like you"

(Stay out there, stay out there)

She tells him, "Your life ain't gonna be nothing like my life (stay)

You're gonna grow and have a good life

I'm gonna do what I've got to do"

(Stay out there, stay out there)

So, Rockabye baby, Rockabye

(Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye)

I'm gonna rock you

Rockabye baby, don't you cry

(Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye)

Somebody's got you

Rockabye baby, Rockabye

(Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye)

I'm gonna rock you

Rockabye baby, don't you cry

(Oh-badda-bang-bang-bang, alright then)

Rockabye

Rockabye, don't bother cry

Lift up your head, lift it up to the sky (Rockabye)

Rockabye, don't bother cry (Yeah)

Angels surround you, just dry your eye (Yeah)

Rockabye, don't bother cry (No)

Lift up your head, lift it up to the sky (Oh)

Rockabye, don't bother cry

Angels surround you, just dry your eye