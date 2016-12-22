LIRIK LAGU: Rockabye Baby- Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie)

JAKARTA - Rockabye Baby milik Clean Bandit juga bisa menjadi rekomendasi yang dapat kamu dengar di Hari Ibu. Berbeda dari mayoritas lagu ibu lainnya, grup elektronik asal Inggris ini mempersembahkan lagu ini untuk para ibu tunggal.
Lagu yang dirilis pada 21 Oktober 2016 ini mengisahkan tentang kisah seorang ibu tunggal yang merawat anak-anaknya. Perjalanan ibu yang menghadapi kehidupan sulit tanpa rasa takut.
Berikut lirik lagu Rockabye Baby :
Call it love and devotion
Call it a mom's adoration
Foundation
A special bond of creation, ha
For all the single moms out there
Going through frustration
Clean Bandit, Sean-da-Paul, Anne-Marie
Sing, make them hear
She works the nights, by the water
She's gone astray, so far away
From my father's daughter
She just wants a life for her baby
All on her own, no one will come
She's got to save him (Daily struggle)
She tells him, "Ooh, love, no one's ever gonna hurt you, love
I'm gonna give you all of my love
Nobody matters like you"
(Stay out there, stay out there)
She tells him, "Your life ain't gon' be nothing like my life
You're gonna grow and have a good life
I'm gonna do what I've got to do"
(Stay out there, stay out there)
So, Rockabye baby, Rockabye
I'm gonna rock you
Rockabye baby, don't you cry
Somebody's got you
Rockabye baby, Rockabye
I'm gonna rock you
Rockabye baby, don't you cry
Rockabye, no
Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye
(Rockabye, yeah oh oh)
Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye
Single mama you doing out there
Facing the hard life, without no fear (Yeah)
Just so you know that you really care
Cause any obstacle come you're well prepared (Oh no)
And no mama, you never shed tear
Cause you have to shed things year after year
And you give the youth love beyond compare (Yeah)
You find his school fee and the bus fare (Yeah)
Mmm Marie, the pops' disappear
In the round back can't find him nowhere
Steadily you work flow, everything you know
Say you nah stop no time - no time for your jear
Now she got a six-year-old
Trying to keep him warm
Trying to keep out the cold
When he looks in her eyes
He don't know he is safe
When she says "Ooh, love, no one's ever gonna hurt you, love
I'm gonna give you all of my love
Nobody matters like you"
So, Rockabye baby, Rockabye
I'm gonna rock you
Rockabye baby, don't you cry
Somebody's got you
Rockabye baby, Rockabye
I'm gonna rock you
Rockabye baby, don't you cry
(Oh-badda-bang-bang-bang, alright then)
Rockabye, no
Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye
(Rockabye, yeah oh oh)
Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye
Rockabye, don't bother cry
Lift up your head, lift it up to the sky
Rockabye, don't bother cry
Angels surround you, just dry your eye
Now she got a six-year-old
Trying to keep him warm
Trying to keep out the cold
When he looks in her eyes
He don't know he is safe when she says
She tells him, "Ooh, love, no one's ever gonna hurt you, love
I'm gonna give you all of my love
Nobody matters like you"
(Stay out there, stay out there)
She tells him, "Your life ain't gonna be nothing like my life (stay)
You're gonna grow and have a good life
I'm gonna do what I've got to do"
(Stay out there, stay out there)
So, Rockabye baby, Rockabye
(Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye)
I'm gonna rock you
Rockabye baby, don't you cry
(Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye)
Somebody's got you
Rockabye baby, Rockabye
(Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye)
I'm gonna rock you
Rockabye baby, don't you cry
(Oh-badda-bang-bang-bang, alright then)
Rockabye
Rockabye, don't bother cry
Lift up your head, lift it up to the sky (Rockabye)
Rockabye, don't bother cry (Yeah)
Angels surround you, just dry your eye (Yeah)
Rockabye, don't bother cry (No)
Lift up your head, lift it up to the sky (Oh)
Rockabye, don't bother cry
Angels surround you, just dry your eye (fik)